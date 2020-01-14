Stephens Reaffirms Buy Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Everbridge by 14.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 188.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.