Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOO. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,937.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 16.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 683,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

