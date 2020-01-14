Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ACM Research stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of -0.43. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

