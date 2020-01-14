Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $912.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $377,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 229 shares of company stock worth $8,887 and sold 7,756 shares worth $312,056. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.