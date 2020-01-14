Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LON:KETL opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.92. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.74.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

