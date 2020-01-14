Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.