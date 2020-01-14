SunTrust Banks Comments on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald expects that the medical research company will earn $7.15 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

NYSE:DGX opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $20,518,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,740,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

