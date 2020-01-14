Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $28.51 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

