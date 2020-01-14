Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SGRY opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.70.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

