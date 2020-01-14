Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

NBL opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Noble Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,621 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,064,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

