Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

