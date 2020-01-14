Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Synopsys stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

