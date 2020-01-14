T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

