TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

TTWO opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

