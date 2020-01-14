TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Upgraded at Barclays

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCP. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $594,819,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,517 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,526 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,371,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

