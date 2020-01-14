Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Charter Equity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 827,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after buying an additional 1,001,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,720,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 559,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 111,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

