Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TEG stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.40. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $207.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,420,152.59). In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,959,000.

Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

