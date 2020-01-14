Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE TS opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Tenaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

