TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in TFS Financial by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TFS Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 101.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.