ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

Shares of THMO opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.