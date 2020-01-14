Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,689 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,630,109,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.32.

NYSE:PLD opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

