Tiaa Fsb Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 233,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.