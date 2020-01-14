Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 213,760 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

