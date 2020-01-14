Tiaa Fsb Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3926 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

