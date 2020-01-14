Tiaa Fsb Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

