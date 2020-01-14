Tiaa Fsb Has $9.92 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.9543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

