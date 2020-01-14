Tiaa Fsb Invests $14.55 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 549.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $303.85 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $305.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,519.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.82.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

