Tiaa Fsb Invests $8.90 Million in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 284,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

