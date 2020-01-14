Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

