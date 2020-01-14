Tiaa Fsb Sells 48,499 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,499 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from to in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

