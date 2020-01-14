Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.9-143.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.84 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

