Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 57.4% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $922,533.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

999 (999) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044389 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004675 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000585 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

