TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TiVo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TiVo by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TiVo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in TiVo by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in TiVo by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.16. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

