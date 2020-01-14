Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Purchases £12,255 in Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,255 ($16,120.76).

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at GBX 40.75 ($0.54) on Tuesday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.50 ($1.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

