TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TMR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Shares of TSE TMR opened at C$3.02 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$3.02 and a one year high of C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 million and a PE ratio of 120.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.61.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

