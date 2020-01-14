Total (EPA:FP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FP. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.86 ($67.28).

Get Total alerts:

EPA FP opened at €49.24 ($57.26) on Tuesday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.54.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.