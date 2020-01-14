Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 90,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $223.34 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $172.00 and a one year high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

