Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Translate Bio stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $458.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Translate Bio has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after buying an additional 2,352,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 680,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after buying an additional 549,817 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

