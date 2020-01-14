Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $113,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

