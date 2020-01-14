TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,604,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

