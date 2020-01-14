Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Get Tucows alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $673.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. Tucows has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,600,000 after acquiring an additional 305,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.