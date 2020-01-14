Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUWLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tullow Oil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

