Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

