Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on January 31st

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 96.10 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.70. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a one year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.26).

About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

