UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.46 ($90.07).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €72.26 ($84.02) on Friday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is €73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.27.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

