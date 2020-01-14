UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.77 ($61.36).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.