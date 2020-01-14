UBS Group Cuts Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $36.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Qiagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 45.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after acquiring an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

