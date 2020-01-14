UBS Group Downgrades Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 930 ($12.23).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 913.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

