United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €35.00 ($40.70) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.77 ($45.08).

ETR:UTDI opened at €30.99 ($36.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. United Internet has a 52-week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €36.73 ($42.71).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

