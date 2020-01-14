Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

